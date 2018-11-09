Irina Shayk Stuns In A Silver Mini Dress As She Poses With Donatella Versace At ‘GQ Men Of The Year’ Awards

Model Irina Shayk is known to make heads turn whenever she makes public appearances. And this is exactly what she did at the 20th GQ Men of the Year Award at Komische Oper in Berlin.

The 32-year-old hottie looked absolutely stunning in a strapless silver tasseled mini dress that accentuated her amazing figure, making it hard to believe that she is a mom to a one-year-old daughter. Irina paired her glamorous dress with shimmery silver thigh-high boots. She flaunted her brunette tresses as she let her hair down and wore minimal makeup despite being on the red carpet, per the Daily Mail.

The gorgeous model — who is actor Bradly Cooper’s long-term girlfriend — took to Instagram and posted her picture from the event which completely mesmerized her fans. And she was not alone in the picture, as she held hands and posed with the 63-year-old youthful fashion designer, Donatella Versace. The designer also donned a very sparkly mini tasseled dress in gold and wore matching thigh-high boots.

The two pictures which Irina posted on Instagram quickly amassed close to 40,000 likes and 150 comments. Per usual, fans admired Irina Shayk’s beauty and her sense of fashion and called her all things good from beautiful to gorgeous to spectacular.

“Extremely beautiful clicks…. awesome….icons of the century,” one of her fans commented on Irina’s snaps. “You are absolutely gorgeous, Irina,” wrote a fan from Russia.

Irina also posted two other pictures with Donatella Versace a little earlier where the two women are featured sitting in a private jet, probably looking at a fashion catalog. Irina wrote in the caption “If only you could see what I am seeing (surprised emoji).” In the other picture, the two ladies are featured enjoying some wine. Both the pictures garnered more than 100, 000 likes each.

The Russian supermodel has been balancing between her mommy duties as well as her glamorous modelling life. According to the Mail report, the sexy model told EXTRA that striking a work-life balance is very important.

“I think if you love your work and, you know, you can find time for everything and, you know, I found myself to find time for everything. If you love to do something, you can manage everything nowadays. We can see many women who are working moms and doing tons of stuff.”

She has also been very supportive of her boyfriend, Bradly, throughout the shooting of his directorial debut with Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born. And as her boyfriend is being tipped for Oscar success with the movie, she is delighted. According to the Daily Mail report, when asked if she is proud of Bradley’s success, she said, “Of course I am!”