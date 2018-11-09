Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Figure In Stunning Bikini Shot

Nicole Scherzinger certainly knows how to strike a sexy pose and she did it again in her latest Instagram post. The singer has an amazing figure and she wasn’t shy about showcasing that as she visited a waterfall and had some stunning photos taken.

Scherzinger has shared photos showing her at a Hawaiian waterfall before and it is easy to see why she is attracted to such a beautiful setting. In Nicole’s Instagram post from Thursday, she was wearing a green bikini and leaning against the rocks of the waterfall as the water poured down next to her.

The singer was leaning back with one arm up over her head and her long, lean body looked stunning. Scherzinger’s taut abs were on full display and fans could see a hint of cleavage. It was impossible to miss her gorgeous legs in this particular shot and it all came together perfectly.

Nicole didn’t note what brand of bikini she was wearing, but she did share some additional glimpses of it via her Instagram Stories. Scherzinger’s bikini was an olive green color and the bandeau top had fringe all along the top of it. The bikini bottoms appeared to have some similar fringe detailing on the sides, and it looks like Nicole had a thin chain on that dangled over her abs.

On her Insta Stories, Scherzinger shared that she’d been hiking barefoot to get to this gorgeous spot and she joked about being a true Hawaiian by embracing the mud and natural setting like that. Nicole shared several other poses she struck while visiting the waterfall and each one was stunning.

As her fans know, Scherzinger was born in Hawaii and every time she returns, she seems to regain a sense of balance. It is a locale that clearly suits her and it looks like this latest trip has been a fantastic one. Not only did she embrace nature by spending time at the beach and the waterfalls, she spent a lot of time with extended family and obviously had a blast.

Nicole has been hyping some of her latest projects via her Twitter page. Scherzinger shared that she’s got a show called The Masked Charades debuting in January on Fox, and she’s got new music emerging now along with some new perfumes. It looks like Nicole’s juggling a lot of projects all at once these days, but her fans are thrilled that she took some time for herself to visit Hawaii again.

The 37-year-old continues to have a killer bikini body and her Instagram followers go wild over every shot she shares. Nicole Scherzinger’s fans always comment on how gorgeous she is and her posts are inspiring to many as well.