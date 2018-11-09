‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Andrew Lincoln Speaks Out About The Moment He Thought AMC Had Gone Too Far

In a show that routinely slaughters the undead, Andrew Lincoln shares which scene disturbed him the most.

Now that Andrew Lincoln has left the hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, it appears he is happy to speak more freely about his time on the show. And, according to the English actor, there is one moment in Walking Dead history that he felt went too far.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all of the series’ episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Rick Grimes’ final episode aired on Sunday. While many fans were predicting Rick would die, it turned out that he was rescued at the last moment by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and has been taken somewhere secretive, never to be seen on the TV show again. Although, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rick Grimes will return in a trilogy of Walking Dead movies at some point.

Now that the actor who played Rick Grimes is out of contract with AMC, it appears he is ready to open up about a particular moment in Walking Dead history that disturbed him.

According to an interview Andrew Lincoln did with the New York Times, the filming of Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) death scene went too far.

In The Walking Dead, Glenn was bashed to death by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). During the scene, Glenn’s eye appeared to bulge out of his head. This death scene copied very closely what happened to Glenn in the comic book series the TV show is based on — including that popped out eyeball.

Gene Page / AMC

However, for Andrew Lincoln, it was simply too much.

“I regret the manner in which it happened,” Andrew Lincoln explained.

“We’ve been able to terrify people in film for 100 years without having to show an eyeball. When that happens, it diminishes what we’re trying to make, which in my mind’s eye is a family drama set in hell. It’s not a sort of B-movie gorefest.”

However, it is also this scene that Lincoln credits with as one of the reasons he would like to try his hand at directing.

“When we’re dealing with losing somebody — and a very brutal, human kind of death — I think it’s just taste. My taste is, I think it would be more disturbing just keeping the camera on Maggie’s face. And maybe that’s why I want to direct, because I want to make what I’ve been filming in my head.”

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 6, titled “Who Are You Now,” on Sunday, November 11. AMC has released the following synopsis for this episode.