Disney’s New Streaming Service Coming In 2019 Has A Name And It Is Disney+ – New Details On Pricing

Disney is going to kick the streaming war into high gear with their new service coming next year.

When Disney revealed that they would launch their own streaming service in 2019, many knew that Netflix would finally have some true competition. Knowing that Disney has control of so many different properties, it was just a given that the new service would be an absolute beast. On Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger released some details on the service including how the whole thing will work and the actual name of the service which will be Disney+.

The official website of The Walt Disney Company unveiled the name and it has been confirmed that everything is finally coming together. There has been some confusion as to what properties may end up on the streaming service, but it has now been confirmed that Disney is going all out.

A placeholder website was created by the company for Disney+, but there isn’t a whole lot to see on it just yet. There are different logos for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic along with the Disney+ logo which is reminiscent of the old-school Disney Movies logo with the shooting star.

While all of the details have not yet come out for Disney’s new streaming service, Iger was confident and confirmed many things on Thursday. One of the biggest reveals is that Disney is going to work diligently to get the rights to many of its newer properties back.

The Walt Disney Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be called Disney+, launching in the U.S. in late 2019: https://t.co/fqv1HFHtqw pic.twitter.com/ut3ojyusB1 — Disney (@Disney) November 8, 2018

Disney+ won’t just feature a lot of the content that has already been released, but Iger promised plenty of new things too. Here are just some of the new content that subscribers can expect when it launches next year.

Original Marvel series including one based on Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Original Star Wars series including a prequel to Rogue One about the character known as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna)

High School Musical reboots

New season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

New animated series based on Monsters Inc.

Exclusive movies for all seasons and themes

The Mandalorian from Jon Favreau

Disney is planning on pulling all of its content from Netflix next year and shifting it over to their own streaming service. Iger also confirmed that the earnings call in April of 2019 will be when the monthly price for Disney+ is revealed before its release in “late 2019.”

With Disney’s recent purchase of 21st Century Fox, there will also be content from those movie and Tv libraries along with additional content on Hulu.

Netflix has truly ruled the world of the streaming service for many years now even though Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others have put up a good fight. While Disney could be seen as just another competitor, the difference here is that Bog Iger and company will be taking their content with them. 2019 is going to prove to be very interesting and that is especially true with the release of Disney+.