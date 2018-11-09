Kim Kardashian Visits San Quentin Prison And Reportedly Meets With Inmates

Kim Kardashian visited the last place you’d probably ever expect to see a member of the Kardashian family, San Quentin prison. TMZ reports that the reality TV star and makeup mogul visited one of the most high-risk prisons in America on Thursday and the visit seems to be connected to her efforts to influence criminal justice reform.

According to TMZ, Kardashian went to the prison so that she could “check out” the programs available. She also reportedly met with prison staff and inmates.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian championed the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has previously said that she heard about the case on Twitter and Johnson had served 23 years of the sentence by the time Kardashian got involved.

After getting her attorneys involved, Kim Kardashian met with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and President Trump to advocate for Johnson and ended up helping to secure the 62-year-old woman’s release.

After the release, she traveled to Memphis to meet Johnson, and in true Kardashian fashion, she posted selfies with the former inmate on Snapchat.

Although Alice Marie Johnson was released with Kim’s help, the reality star has been criticized for her involvement in the case because some believe that she’s using it for publicity.

The Inquisitr previously noted that Kim has been named a keynote speaker at an upcoming summit about criminal justice reform hosted by Rolling Stone Magazine and Variety.

Kim is being marketed as a headliner at the conference alongside CNN commentator Van Jones and rapper Meek Mill. On social media, Kardashian received backlash because she was chosen for the role with many citing that there are other people more knowledgeable about the issues who deserve the spotlight.

TMZreports that Kim Kardashian has recently requested that the Governor of California “look into” the case of Kevin Cooper, a death row inmate at San Quentin who was convicted of murdering two adults and a child in 1983. The LA Times reports that Cooper and his supporters have claimed that he was framed and that his case was undermined by his defense attorneys.

“Governor Brown, please add Kevin Cooper to your legacy of smart, fair and thoughtful criminal justice reforms,” she tweeted along with the link to an article about the case.

TMZ reports that it’s unclear whether Kim Kardashian met with Cooper while she was at the prison.