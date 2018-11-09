Bella Thorne Is Covered In Chocolate In Her Newest Instagram Pic

Bella Thorne unveiled a new photo on Instagram, and fans are stunned. In the picture, she is covered in chocolate, as some of it was slathered on her face, all over her chest, and hands. She wore her hair up in a messy bun, and wore tons of necklaces as well as a pink tank top. One fan let her know that “you look like cake,” while another said, “You go girl!” Bella captioned the photo with more details about the image.

“Covered in chocolate [heart-eyes emoji] I love producing writing and directing my own sh*t watching the full vision come to life there’s nothing like that feeling.”

Some of her fans said not-so-nice things, but it’s hard to understand the context of the photo without more information. Likely, we’ll find out more in time.

On the other hand, Thorne recently opened up about some of her darker struggles from her past, including sexual abuse during her childhood and bullying in Hollywood, according to Refinery29.

“I used to think of myself like Marilyn Monroe a little bit. Everyone thought Marilyn Monroe was this sex symbol and she was always perfect and beautiful, but she was dying on the inside. I go back to that tweet, and maybe, in some [messed] up way, it’s right. Maybe I am this way because I was molested and raped when I was younger.”

And Bella at the time had yet to report the abuser, detailed the Los Angeles Times. She expanded that maybe it makes her “selfish” for not wanting to. However, she did speak out in the interview, and revealed details about her abuse.

The interview also went into great detail about Thorne’s career hopes, her past experiences working with Disney, and the drama that was caused by an article posted on Perez Hilton’s website about how she shouldn’t be wearing a bikini at 13-years-old.

For now, it looks like Bella’s working on a new project that she’s able to produce, write, and direct, which gives her the opportunity to express her voice.

Thorne also shared another Instagram photo a few days ago that she captioned “White wedding.” It showed her sitting down, wearing a bridal corset and white bottoms with flowing white sheer fabric.

Bella also has some stories right now, one which promotes her chocolate photo, and another which is a selfie photo, along with a selfie video. She encouraged her fans to check out the new post, saying “The last pic I posted / It’s crazy go look.”