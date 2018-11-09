‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub’s Ex Secretly Lists House She’s Living In For Sale

The 'RHONJ' star recently learned her estranged husband listed the house she and her youngest daughter calls home for sale.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub’s estranged husband took the drama-riddled divorce to a new level by secretly listing the house that Staub and her youngest daughter are currently living in for sale.

According to People, Danielle’s rep confirmed the reality TV star had no idea the home was on the market until she caught wind of media outlets reporting stories on it.

“Danielle did not know her home, where she lives, was listed for sale until she saw a story about it online. This is yet another example of the blatant disrespect and emotional abuse she has endured in this relationship,” the rep said while speaking exclusively to People.

Bravo reminds us it wasn’t too long ago that RHONY fans were enjoying a tour of Danielle’s “peaceful” home while she was still living with her ex, Marty Caffrey. Currently, it is unclear whether Staub will get to continue to live in her home, as her ex currently has the six-bedroom, 7,500-square-foot house listed on the market for just shy of $2.2 million.

In addition to the six bedrooms, the brick colonial home constructed in the 1950s brags of eight bathrooms and 10-foot high ceilings.

TMZ reports that sources close to the 56-year-old confirm Danielle became tearful and emotional when she learned Marty had listed the home for sale. This emotional reaction is believed to have stemmed largely from the fact that both she and her youngest daughter currently call the house their home. While things haven’t been pretty, the TV personality has been awkwardly sharing the home with her estranged husband amid the divorce.

Once the reality TV star learned of the listing she reportedly called Marty to confront him directly before reaching out to her lawyer to determine her right to block the sale.

As those who have followed this relationship know, the 66-year-old filed for divorce just four months after he and Danielle got married. Danielle hasn’t shied away from sharing just how painful every detail of their failed marriage and divorce being public knowledge is.

Danielle Staub's Ex Put the House She Lives in Up for Sale Without Telling Her, Rep Says https://t.co/BqZQBdREyE — People (@people) November 9, 2018

This very public divorce has been far from pleasant. The duo both took out retraining orders on each other following a domestic dispute that took place at the home Marty secretly listed on the market. According to People, both restraining orders were later dropped.

“Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won’t sit down and talk with her about the situation. She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage,” Danielle’s rep told Bravo shortly after Marty officially filed for divorce.