Olivia Culpo Flaunts Legs In Leather Mini Skirt During NYC Stroll

Olivia Culpo heated up New York City this week as she showed off her long legs while shooting photos in the Big Apple.

According to a November 8 report by the Daily Mail, Olivia Culpo hit the streets of NYC this week wearing a sexy black leather mini skirt, skin-tight black top, and a coral-colored cropped jacket to add a pop of color to the dark ensemble.

In the photos, Culpo rocks a pair of black heeled Dr. Marten boots, and wears her shoulder length, dark hair parted to the side and styled straight. The former Miss Universe also donned a pair of oversized dark sunglasses for the photos.

Olivia’s boots were left untied as she walked down the streets of the city, flaunting her lean and toned legs. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wore natural-looking make up, which included a nude lip and full eyebrows.

The model didn’t wear any jewelry for the shoot, but did catch some eyes with the zipper detailing on her mini skirt.

Culpo smiled as photographer Allie Holloway snapped shots of her looking chic in the city, where the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show took place on Thursday night, featuring models such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo has been going through some personal issues as of late. The model and her boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, recently split.

The pair called it quits after Amendola was photographed getting flirty on the beach with Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters, while the model was away in Australia on work obligations. Culpo reportedly saw the photos and decided to pull the plug on the relationship. The split marks the couple’s second break up this year.

Since the split, Olivia has been leaning on her family members and spending a ton of time with her siblings and her baby nephew. However, Danny has decided to get over his break up blues by hanging out with his buddies on the beach.

Sources previously told Radar Online that Culpo was furious when she learned of Amendola’s seemed infidelity, and that she’s over him.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider revealed.

Fans can see Olivia Culpo when she appears in the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.