‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Sean Bean Predicts Which Of The Stark Children Is Most Likely To Survive

While Ned Stark didn't make it very far in 'Game of Thrones,' some of his children have the potential to make it all the way, according to Sean Bean.

For those that tuned into HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, back in Season 1 and saw Sean Bean starring as Ned Stark, a prediction could have been made about the character. After all, Sean Bean is an actor that is notorious for landing roles for characters that wind up dead. However, the actor has now made his own prediction about the remaining Stark family.

Season 1 of HBO’s Game of Thrones was brutal — not that it has slowed down since then. However, when Ned Stark, arguably billed as the main character, lost his head, fans knew that this new series was going to be anything but predictable.

Now, all these years later, many of the Starks have followed Ned to the grave. Ned’s eldest son, Robb (Richard Madden), and his unborn child were slaughtered in the Red Wedding. Ned’s wife, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), also died at the same wedding. Then, more recently, poor little Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson) forgot how to zigzag while running away from the enemy and was killed by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

This leaves only two of Ned’s legitimate children, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams). Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is also still alive and hanging out with his aunt in ways that relatives really shouldn’t be but is entirely appropriate for the likes of Game of Thrones. While Jon Snow is considered the bastard son of Ned Stark, it was recently revealed that Jon is actually the son of Ned’s sister, Lyanna, and Rhaegar Targaryen.

HBO

So, with three of the Stark children left, who does Sean Bean predict will survive until the very end of Season 8 of Game of Thrones?

In a recent interview Sean did with Mashable, the actor spoke out about his predictions on which of Ned’s children will survive. At first, though, he had to be reminded of who were left.

“Who’s left?” he asked. “Jon Snow is left, isn’t he?”

He then went on to speak about Ned’s youngest daughter.

“But Arya would have to be it. Yeah, Arya will last — maybe she’ll be on the throne.”

As for whether or not he thought his eldest daughter, Sansa Stark, would survive, Sean didn’t elaborate further.

Of course, all of this is just wants and fancies in regard to who, out of all the Game of Thrones characters, will survive the series, and fans will just have to tune in next year to find out the truth.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019. The new prequel series based in the Game of Thrones universe and set thousands of years before the events occurring in Game of Thrones is currently filming.