NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Addresses Trade Rumors Surrounding Terry Rozier

Do the Celtics plan to keep Terry Rozier this season?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, rumors and speculations continue to swirl about Terry Rozier’s future with the Boston Celtics. After the Celtics let the deadline pass without giving Rozier a contract extension, reports surfaced that the former 16th overall pick will leave the Celtics to seek for a starting role and a huge payday when he becomes a free agent next summer.

It is not a surprise why Terry Rozier’s name continues to surface in various trade rumors. Though the Celtics only need to match offers from other NBA teams in order to bring him back next summer, Boston is unlikely to use a huge chunk of their salary cap space to re-sign another backup point guard.

Recently, Sam Amico of Amico Hoops revealed that Terry Rozier is “growing frustrated” with his lack of playing time with the Celtics. After an impressive postseason performance as the Celtics starting point guard, Rozier is once again demoted to the bench to give way to the return of Kyrie Irving. In 10 games he played this season, Rozier is only averaging 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds on 35.5 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

In a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub (h/t ESPN), Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge decided to break his silence on the rumors surrounding Terry Rozier. Ainge denied that Rozier is frustrated with his role with the team, adding that the young point guard is already aware of the situation even before the 2018-19 NBA season started.

“I talk to Terry quite a bit, and I haven’t heard any of those types of things,” Ainge said. “I don’t know how reliable any of the sources or rumors are. Terry hasn’t shared any of those with me, and I think he would if he were feeling that way. Terry knew going in this year what his situation, what his role was going to be, and he was as excited and enthusiastic as anyone on our team for the upcoming season.”

Celtics’ Terry Rozier on reduced role: “I’m not complaining” https://t.co/WiV8SKWJS8 — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) November 8, 2018

Terry Rozier admitted that it’s hard for him to receive a reduced role, especially after helping the Celtics make a deep playoff run last season. However, Rozier said he is not complaining about his lack of playing time and added that his situation in Boston is not as bad as most people think it is. So far, Rozier is focused on helping the Celtics fully dominate the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference and win the 2019 NBA championship title.

Despite receiving interest from several NBA teams, it seems like the Celtics don’t have any plan on trading Terry Rozier before the February NBA trade deadline. Aside from being a reliable backup point guard, Rozier will serve as an insurance if something bad happens once again on Kyrie Irving during the 2018-19 NBA season.