Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In Rare Photo With All Three Of Her Children

Kim Kardashian is showing off her precious children on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo this week, which featured all three of her kids.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to show off her babies. In the sweet photo, the reality star is seen smiling for the camera as daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago gather around her.

In the snapshot, Kim is wearing a pair of loose fitting black pants, and a racy top, which has large sleeves and does not close in the front. Kardashian’s ample cleavage is on full display as she sits on a set of stairs with her kids surrounding her.

The reality star goes barefoot in the photo, and wears her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight down her back. Baby Chicago sits on her mother’s lap as she wears a white sleeper, while little Saint is seen his his PJs and bare feet with his hair braided back.

Meanwhile, Kim’s oldest daughter, North, sits off to the side wearing a pair of black pants and a white tank top. North also dons a pair of black and red slides on her feet, and refuses to smile for the camera, as she’s in “a mood,” according to the caption of the snapshot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been posting a ton of racy photos in the past few months, and it could be because she’s feeling great about how her body is looking these days.

Recently, Kardashian opened up about how she has been body building and adhering to a strict diet, which has resulted in a 20 pound weight loss, a much thinner frame, and toned physique.

Earlier this year, Kim revealed that she was down to 116 pounds, after teetering around 140 for most of her adult life. However, it’s not without hard work.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously stated.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.