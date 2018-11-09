Tamera Mowry-Housley Remembers Niece Who Died In Borderline Bar Shooting In Gut-Wrenching Post

'I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart.'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is reeling after the death of her beloved niece.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the actress confirmed that she and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, lost their niece in the deadly mass shooting that took place at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California. The rampage also took the lives of 11 others.

Last night after the shooting, Mowry was active on Twitter, trying to find out more information about Alaina Housley who was missing after the shooting. But earlier this afternoon, the couple released a statement to the public, letting them know that Alaina was sadly one of the victims of the deadly shooting.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a joint statement through their representative, Chantal Artur. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Now, Tamera has taken to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her niece, who was obviously a very important and special person in her life. In the post, Mowry shared two solo shots of her late niece along with a photo of the pair together. And with the photo, the Sister Sister actress shared a heartfelt caption, which can be read below.

So far, the post has earned Tamera a ton of attention with over 286,000 likes in addition to 17,000 comments and growing. Many of Mowry’s fans commented on the post to express their condolences, while countless others couldn’t help but chime in on how beautiful Alaina was.

“So sorry for your loss of your beautiful niece, many prayers and much love to your family.”

“This is so Sad, May her sweet soul R.I.P… My deepest condolences to your, Family and friends… Your all in my thoughts and prayers, also to the other victims and family,” another wrote.

“There just are no words???? praying so hard for you and your family, and all families involved,” one more chimed in.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, shots rang out at a packed Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, last night just before midnight. At least 12 people have been confirmed dead, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran who was the first to respond to the shooting while he was on duty. Names of other victims like Alaina and Cody Coffman are slowly being released to the public after their families have been notified.

The shooter, 28-year-old Ian David Long, was also pronounced dead on the scene, but it’s unclear if he died from police fire or if he took his own life.