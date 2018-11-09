NBC’s ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 6 Premiere Date Is Finally Announced

Fans have 63 days to wait until the Season 6 premiere of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' on January 10.

It has been a tumultuous year for fans of the TV series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Initially, the cop comedy series was canceled by Fox in April. However, NBC swooped in and picked up the show in May. Now, the official premiere date for the show’s sixth season has been announced.

According to Digital Spy, NBC has confirmed that Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on Thursday, January 6, 2019.

For those of you that need a countdown schedule, that means Season 6 will be arriving in 63 days.

This news confirms the previous assumption of a January start date after Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews, who plays Sergeant Terry Jeffords, revealed a January premiere date live via Instagram in October.

“I’m so happy, man, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming back in January on NBC,” the actor revealed via the live feed, which was later posted to Twitter.

VIDEO | Terry Crews just announced on instagram live that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be back with season 6 in January!! pic.twitter.com/85C2lj8Znm — Brooklyn 99 Updates (@UPDATESB99) October 22, 2018

Along with the new network, all of the original cast will be back. Although, the actress who plays Gina Linetti, Chelsea Peretti, will return for a truncated role.

“I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji,” she said, according to an article by Digital Spy published in October.

“I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. It is hard for me to know exactly what to say.”

As yet, it is unclear how Chelsea’s character will leave the series. However, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor insists that they “tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as ‘the human embodiment of the 100 emoji.'”

While Chelsea is leaving the series, it is likely that her character will return for future episodes, according to IGN.

As yet, few details have emerged in relation to the upcoming storylines for Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Dan Goor was expecting “no substantive changes” in Season 6. He also “planned to continue to pursue the socially conscious, issue-oriented episodes that the show has become known for, including one that would address sexual assault/harassment and the #MeToo movement,” according to EW.

Season 6 of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on Thursday, January 10 at 9 p.m. ET. NBC initially announced Season 6 would contain 13 episodes. However, it later confirmed an 18-episode season, according to IGN.