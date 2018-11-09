Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown Caught Going Over 100 MPH In A 45 MPH Zone

Pittsburgh Steelers’ star wide receiver Antonio Brown was pulled over for reckless driving while traveling over 100 mph in the Pittsburgh area early Thursday morning. The situation was first reported by local news station WPIX.

The event occurred at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday November 8, 2018. Brown was traveling down McKnight Road in Ross Township. He was speeding along the road in a Porsche 911 GT3 (a car with a $143,600 price tag for the base model).

#BREAKING: New video shows police pursuing Antonio Brown’s black Porsche on McKnight Rd this morning. He was going over 100 mph and cited for reckless drivinghttps://t.co/7b1kEn9QFn pic.twitter.com/70eeUzffqP — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 8, 2018

The Steelers were quick to issue a response to the Brown’s alleged reckless driving. “We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Brown has not taken to social media or addressed the situation in an interview, but we expect that we’ll hear from him or his representatives after the game tonight.

Ross Commissioner Steve Korbel sent out a Tweet reminding the Steelers organization to “remind your players that when traveling on McKnight Road in @TownshipOfRoss they should leave the weed at home and avoid speeds in excess of 100 MPH.”

Dear @steelers, Please remind your players that when traveling on McKnight Road in @TownshipOfRoss they should leave the weed at home and avoid speeds in excess of 100 MPH. cc: @CoachTomlin @AB84 @LeVeonBell #HereweGo #BeatCarolina — Commissioner Steve Korbel (@SteveKorbel) November 8, 2018

After being identified by the officer, Brown was cited for reckless driving, which is a summary offense. This is the most minor type of criminal offense in Pennsylvania. Reckless driving carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail, a $200 fine, and a six-month license suspension. Of course, Brown will have the option to fight the charge in court.

Interestingly, according to KDKA, “officers were responding to a bank robbery at McCandless Crossing when they spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled it over.” They suspected that the person driving the car was involved in the robbery.

This isn’t the first time a Steelers’ star has ran into legal issues in the Ross Township area. Le’Veon Bell was caught and charged with marijuana possession and DUI in Ross in 2014. For that, Bell was sentenced to probation and suspended for two games.

Antonio Brown and the rest of the Steelers have a game tonight against the Carolina Panthers starting at 8:20 p.m. from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Brown’s legal issues did not keep him from taking the field for tonight’s game.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if the situation negatively impacts Brown’s play. In the last three games he’s caught four touchdowns and netted 221 yards on 16 catches and the team will need him to continue putting up big numbers to defeat the 6-2 Panthers.