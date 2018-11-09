John Mayer Admits Fame Made Him A ‘Monster’

John Mayer is owning up to some hard truths, People is reporting. Mayer does say he’s changed though, and reflected on his rockstar past in a new profile with Billboard.

“Some people still say, ‘That guy’s a d**k,'” Mayer said. “And I go, ‘Well, any of that data you’re working off of is really old.’ I mean, I can tell you for sure that I haven’t been a d**k in many years. That’s a really outdated take.”

Mayer isn’t wrong — a lot of people have given the musician a few choice words over the years after some controversial statements he’s made in interviews. One such incident was in 2010, where in a revealing interview he discussed his sexual preferences and his sex life with his many famous ex-girlfriends. Mayer admits he hasn’t been as popular with women ever since he “became PR poison for people.” Mayer said the backlash he’s received actually humbled him and brought him back down to Earth.

“I actually find that people not being into me brings a real level of reality into my life,” he said. “Whereas when I was in my early 20s, where I couldn’t really miss, I really kind of abused that. That’s now out of the question. I probably had a run in my life where I wasn’t aware that there was anything I couldn’t have. And it made a monster out of me.”

John Mayer performs during a stop of The Search for Everything World Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 1, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Now, Mayer jokes that his “number one girl” is his therapist. The girls in his life used to be more well-known, to say the least. According to Ranker, his former flames include Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Jessica Simpson. And that’s just a few from the list! Still, the former womanizer — who claimed he’d slept with 500 women in an interview last month — says he’s turned over a new leaf. He’s described his newfound maturity as “freeing,” and he even recently announced that he was two years sober after struggling with alcoholism.

While public perception of his personality has had its ups and downs, the success he’s achieved in his music career has remained consistent. Billboard reports that Mayer has seven No. 1 hits on the Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, among other accolades. He’ll receive one of his biggest awards later this month, where he will be given the “Legend of Live” Award at the Billboard Live Music Awards in Los Angeles. While Mayer might no longer be as successful with the ladies, he’s certainly still successful within the music industry.