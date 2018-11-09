Demi Lovato Deletes Overdose Reminder From Instagram Account As She Looks For A Fresh Start Per ‘HL’

Demi Lovato is deleting reminders of her troubled past from her social media account.

As fans of the singer know, Lovato recently completed 90 days of sobriety and is now back in the Los Angeles area, where she continues to seek treatment as she adjusts to life back in the public eye. Since completing the rehab stint, Lovato is looking to move forward in her life, and to do so, she feels that she needs to delete some reminders from her past, according to Hollywood Life.

After an extended stay in the hospital from the overdose that nearly took her life, Lovato shared a message with fans on her Instagram account, thanking them for their overwhelming love and support. The message came just before Lovato entered rehab and it was lengthy and emotional.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote on August 5. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

But today, the singer deleted the message and a source close to Lovato claims it’s because she is looking for a fresh start. The source shares that Demi is currently happy and trying to move on from the “horrible tragedy” that happened to her over the summer.

“So she deleted the ugly reminder from her social media. She is really ready to turn the page on that chapter and move on with a fresh start. She could no longer tolerate looking at the tough message that brought her back to the most challenging time in her life. Looking at that photo was a constant reminder to her of the dark place she was in at the time.”

The source also states that Demi does not regret the post as she felt the need to thank fans for their love at the time. However, now she wants to move forward in a “positive direction” and her No. 1 focus is staying healthy and remaining sober. That post was a reminder of the past and Demi doesn’t think that she should waste any more time dwelling on it as she continues in her recovery.

And since she left rehab, Lovato has also been trying to surround herself with positive people in her life, including her ex Wilmer Valderrama. As the Inquisitr shared, Lovato reportedly reaches out to her ex quite frequently, even several times a week, as she tries to stay sober. According to sources, the former couple sometimes meet up though they have yet to be spotted together in public.

Hopefully between erasing the past memories and surrounding herself with positive people, Demi can remain on the right path.