Japanese Kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa Responds To Conor McGregor’s Racist Jackie Chan Remark

Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa has hit back at mixed martial artist Conor McGregor after the the latter posted a racist remark online about a photo of Nasukawa and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Nasukawa and Mayweather were earlier reported to have a bout on New Year’s eve.

According to HuffPost, McGregor posted a photo on Instagram of Mayweather and Nasukawa together at a recent press conference and accompanied this with a caption that has stirred controversy.

McGregor likened the pair to Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in the Rush Hour action comedy films.

“Who’s this little prick next to you? That’s mad s**t. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something. Chris tucker and Jackie f**k*ng Chan back in this b**ch,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

Nasukawa apparently saw the post and fired back at the comment.

In a post on Twitter, he introduced a little bit of himself and reminded McGregor that he is not Jackie Chan. Nasukawa is Japanese while Jackie Chan is Chinese.

Nasukawa also subtly reminded the Irish MMA fighter that he did not emerge victorious in his 2017 fight against Mayweather.

“Hello, Mr. McGregor.My Name is Tenshin Nasukawa. I am not Jackie Chan,” Nasukawa tweeted. “I promise to avenge your loss, so please watch my fight.”

McGregor may seem to not know who Nasukawa is, but the 20-year-old is considered a rising star in combat sports.

The Japanese fighter has an undefeated record in both MMA and kickboxing. He is also being hailed as the “next superstar of striking.”

Nasukawa, a southpaw, was unbeaten in four MMA bouts and 27 kickboxing fights, according to The Guardian. He has also won titles across several promotions in the bantamweight and flyweight divisions.

Japanese mixed martial arts company Rizin Fighting Federation earlier announced in a press conference that Nasukawa will face Mayweather in a fight.

The bout was initially set to happen in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 31, but it appears that the fight is off as Mayweather explained he will not be fighting the younger kickboxer.

Mayweather said that he was retired and claimed that he never officially agreed to fight Nasukawa. He also said that he has never heard of Nasukawa until his recent trip to Japan.

Mayweather, who is nearly 22 years Nasukawa’s senior, has not fought since a 10th-round knockout of UFC star McGregor under boxing rules in 2017. He announced his retirement after the fight, but has been teasing of a comeback.