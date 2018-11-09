Marvel’s Loki: Fans Can Get Ready For A TV Series Starring Tom Hiddleston On Disney+

Disney confirms a new TV series based on the Marvel character Loki is in the works.

Disney has officially confirmed that Marvel fans can now look forward to a TV series based on Loki. This confirmation was made alongside their announcement of their new direct-to-consumer streaming service. In addition, in the statement, Disney also confirmed a second Star Wars live-action series.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is called Disney+. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed the news during a “live audio webcast of Disney’s fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results,” according to the statement from Disney. Disney+ will launch in the U.S. late in 2019.

But, of course, you really just want to learn more about that Loki TV series, don’t you?

According to Disney’s statement, the live-action series will center around the fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iger confirmed that Marvel Studios will develop the series based on Loki, the god of mischief.

But, will the new series star Tom Hiddleston?

Because let’s face it, it’s not Loki if Tom Hiddleston isn’t playing the part.

In the official statement, Bob Iger has confirmed that the new Loki series will definitely star Tom Hiddleston.

Prior to the official announcement from Disney, rumors had been circulating about the new Loki-themed television series. Previously, in September of this year, Variety announced news on the upcoming TV series.

As for any other news regarding the new Marvel series, it appears sources close to production are remaining tight-lipped, according to the original announcement from Variety. Although, Variety does believe that production costs on the new Loki TV series are “expected to be hefty” and “rivaling those of a major studio productions.”

Variety also confirms that the new series starring Tom Hiddleston is expected to contain six to eight episodes and “Kevin Feige, the guru of all things MCU, is expected to take a hands-on role in their development.”

As news of the Loki series confirmation from Disney started to circulate, fans took to social media to celebrate, according to Comic Book.

“Loki is finally going to be a main character in his story brb I’m crying,” one Twitter user said.

Loki is finally going to be a main character in his story brb i'm crying pic.twitter.com/Zl0wPIzxHp — Joanne (@hiddlestomas) November 8, 2018

“Yo Disney nice to just casually confirm a Loki TV series starring Tom Hiddleston,” Alex Zalben, the managing director of Decider tweeted.

YO DISNEY NICE TO JUST CASUALLY CONFIRM A LOKI TV SERIES STARRING TOM HIDDLESTON https://t.co/ToCeX3Ye2r pic.twitter.com/TojsUs3Zy2 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 8, 2018

“Loki is getting a whole Tv series!!!!,” another Twitter user said. “OMG my nerd Marvel head just exploded.. Talk about a good day.. B-) #Loki #Marvel #The godofMischief.”

Loki is getting a whole Tv series!!!!

OMG my nerd Marvel head juat exploded.. Talk about a good day.. B-) #Loki #Marvel #The godofMischief — Huz (@Huzthelonewolf) November 9, 2018

disney: *confirms loki tv series starring tom hiddleston* loki and hiddleston stans: pic.twitter.com/T5lsLXiZCL — anshe | 64 days (@valkyrieIoki) November 8, 2018

"the Loki tv series is in development and Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role" me right now: pic.twitter.com/28O6AQvjQh — claudia ☀️ (@infinxtyonhigh) November 8, 2018

Marvel’s new Loki TV series will air on Disney+. As yet, no premiere date has been revealed.