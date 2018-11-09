Adriana Lima Gets Emotional Sendoff As She Announces Retirement From Victoria’s Secret

The supermodel has been with the company for 20 years.

It’s the end of an era for Victoria’s Secret, Hollywood Life is reporting. Adriana Lima, arguably the most famous of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, announced her retirement after 20 years of being the company’s go-to supermodel. Lima revealed she was leaving through an Instagram post, where she captioned a video with a letter to “Victoria.” She thanked Victoria for “not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly.” The video was uploaded shortly after the taping of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 8, and it was a montage of Lima’s best moments both on the runway and off.

Lima is 37-year-old now, but first worked with Victoria’s Secret all the way back in 1999 when she was just 18. She was known to never miss a show except for once in 2009, and that was because she was pregnant! She has opened the show five times as well as gotten to wear the iconic, multi-million dollar “Fantasy Bra” three times. She’s certainly made a lot of memories with the company, and was reportedly emotional on the catwalk after the 2018 show took a moment to honor her.

Lima’s leaving wasn’t entirely unexpected, however. Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler revealed this year was Lima’s last in an interview. She also gave Lima major props for being just as fierce now as she was in 1999.

“It will be her last year this year I think, but she’s done it for so many years and continues to look amazing on the catwalk and up against the younger girls,” Fowler said.

In 2017, Lima also said that she was planning to leave the Angels once she reached the milestone of 20 years. Still, it was up in the air for her back then.

“I plan to be at 20,” Lima said. “Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know. It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.”

According to People, the rest of the Angels refer to Lima as the “guardian angel.” The girls will certainly miss her, but Lima is possibly moving on to bigger and better things — she said in an interview that she is looking to do something involving empowering girls in the future.

“I’m looking forward to support women and being connected to different projects which support women around the world,” she revealed.

It might take some adjustment now that Lima is no longer an angel. After all, she’s walked a total of 18 catwalks for the Victoria’s Secret brand! However, it seems like Lima is looking forward to a bright future.