After Being Blasted By Kim Kardashian, Ray J Denies Talking About Their Previous Sex Life

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Ray J have serious history. In fact, their history is so extensive more than half of the country knows about their sordid past due to the infamous sex tape. Although years have passed since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split from Ray J, there are still times when she’s haunted by that tape, even now. For those who missed the latest debacle, the two reportedly clashed when Ray J allegedly decided to discuss their past once again. Apparently, Ray J allegedly had quite a bit to say about Kim and she definitely wasn’t pleased with the claims he made.

According to The Sun, Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian had “a huge Louis Vuitton trunk filled with sex toys” and an obsession with lingerie. The singer estimates Kim may have spent more than $100,000 on “thong” underwear. On Thursday, November 1, Ray J made an appearance in London to debut his new single, “Right On Time.” At some point during his performance, he mentioned Kim while speaking to the crowd. Describing his ex-girlfriend as “wild,” Ray J is said to have admitted that he and Kim had their “fun” and, of course, he reminded fans who “hit it first.”

“I hit it first, man!” Ray J said. “Kim and I had fun times — marathon sessions. But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did. She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She was wild — there was a red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys.”

Needless to say, Kim Kardashian was furious about Ray J’s claims and she reportedly wasted no time firing back at him. Shortly after Ray J made headlines for the claims, Kim took to social media in response to a Twitter user’s comment about the situation. According to People magazine, Kim described Ray J as a “pathological liar.”

Or shows he’s a pathological liar ???????????? you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

In an effort to defend himself, Ray J took to Twitter with a link to the original article and tweeted, “I never said none of this — I’m focused on my new baby and my wife! Pls stop trying to tear me down.” He also shared a video via Instagram to further defend himself. The singer, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Princess Love, insists he’s a changed man. While he did admit he was in London over the past two weeks, he also insisted that he’s respected everyone he’s discussed during all of the interviews he’s conducted.

Ray J claims he’s only focused on being a husband and father. He adamantly insists the “old Ray J,” who was featured on that infamous tape with Kim Kardashian, is “dead.”