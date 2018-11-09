Harrowing Video Shows Seconds When Gunman Opened Fire In Thousand Oaks Bar

A patron at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, recorded video of the mass shooting from inside the building. On Wednesday night, a lone gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded dozens of others when he opened fire on a crowd of club-goers, according to the New York Post. One person in the crowd posted a video to Instagram showing the terrifying events as they unfolded.

Instagram user Dallas Knapp posted the harrowing video to his account with a caption describing what he saw and felt after the event at the country music venue.

“I looked him in his eyes while he killed my friends I hope he rots in hell for eternity. The guy you see is the murderer and the shots are him shooting the wounded on the ground.”

The video shows a mostly-empty club and a man dressed in black shooting behind a wall. Smashing glass and gunshots can be heard as the video plays. The man discharges about 10 shots before the person taking the video begins to run outside the venue.

“Guys, run, he’s coming out this door!” he says in the video.

Warning, the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

The 28-year-old former U.S. Marine shooter used an illegally modified gun, which was legally purchased, to attack a crowd of mostly college students in the club. The gun was designed to hold 11 rounds, but had been fitted with a magazine that allowed more shots before reloading.

The shooter, who served in Afghanistan, had been on police radar since April. Officers visited his home, where the man was behaving erratically, possibly as the result of post-traumatic stress disorder. He wasn’t detained at the time.

According to friends of the shooter, he was a frequent visitor to the Borderline Bar & Grill.

“There was a community there. He was a part of that community. The whole bar is line dancing. People do choreographed dances for hours, cowboy boots and hats in the middle of the suburbs of Thousand Oaks,” a friend who wished to remain anonymous said.

Another friend, who also wished to remain anonymous, said that the two were friends for years and attended the Borderline together.

“I don’t know what the hell happened. He was always happy. I never thought this would ever come from him. We used to go snowboarding all the time. He was a good guy,” the friend said.