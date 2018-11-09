Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, And Newborn Baby Cuddle Up In Instagram Photos

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together into the world via surrogate on Wednesday night, November 7, and by Thursday afternoon, People magazine was reporting that they both had posted to social media with photographs of them rejoicing over their newborn baby girl.

In addition to family and friends anticipating the imminent delivery of the celebrity couple’s bundle of joy, fans privy to the fact that they were expecting may have gotten a clue that something was up on Wade’s end when it was announced that he’d be missing his first game of the season just prior to the Miami Heat’s match-up against the San Antonio Spurs. To Miami’s benefit, Wayne Ellington picked up the slack by adding 20 points to go along with center Hassan Whiteside’s 29 points en route to a 95-88 victory. To the benefit of the team’s latest proud papa, Wade being excused from the contest allowed him to be present for the birth of his fourth child.

As has been noted by the Hollywood Reporter, prior to him coupling with Union, Wade had three children — all boys. Two of his sons are from his marriage with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and he had his third with Basketball Housewives star Aja Metoyer while Wade and Union were going through some rocky times, according to E! News. From oldest to youngest they are 16-year-old Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 11-year-old Zion Malachi Airamis, and 5-year-old Xavier Zechariah. The trio now joins their dad as he receives his first daughter.

Union, on the other hand, has been blessed with parenthood for the first time in her life.

We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @itsgabrielleu ❤️ ♥️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JudAeQlbJ7 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 8, 2018

Due to the timing of her surrogate’s birth on the heels of election day, Union’s Twitter feed read true to her allegiance as a supporter of the Democratic Party before she pinned news of the birth to the top of her page for all to see. The tweet featured a collage of snaps that showed her and Wade huddled over the child. Superimposed over the collection of images were the lyrics to Bill Withers hit song, “Lovely Day.”

In the captions of both Union’s and Wade’s Instagram posts on the baby’s arrival, they refer to her as “miracle baby.” The term is likely one that was born out of the emotions that went through Union in finally having a child to raise as her own, at age 46. Union’s struggle with fertility is a well-documented one that she wrote about in her 2017 memoir, We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages. I never wanted children before Dwyane,” the Sun-Sentinel quotes Union as writing in the book.