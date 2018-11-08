Halsey Shows Off Insane Body In Bra And Underwear Ahead Of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Holy smokes! While Halsey may be performing at this year’s highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, it actually seems as though she should be strutting her stuff on the runway instead.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to showing off her incredible body on her Instagram page, and today was certainly no exception. In the photo posted to her account, the singer appears to be backstage at the show as she poses against a tall, metal wall. She looks off to the side and puts one hand at the top of the metal backing and the other off to her side. The singer also has a black kimono draped over her side, but it’s definitely her revealing bra and underwear that steal the show.

Along with a sexy, black push-up bra the singer also sports a shimmery pair of underwear that show off her perfectly toned legs. Also on display are Halsey’s toned abs that are clearly defined in the picture. In addition to her amazing body, you can also see all of the singer’s tattoos on her arms and legs.

So far, the photo has already racked up a ton of attention for Halsey including 477,00 likes in addition to 5,000-plus comments in just a short time of the photo going live. Some fans chimed in to let the 24-year-old know how amazing she looks, while countless others confessed that they cannot wait for the show to air.

“She’s such a babe. I can’t handle.”

“You could actually become a vs angel boo,” another fan wrote.

“Forever body goals,” one more chimed in.

Last week, Halsey surprised her fans by tweeting the news that she would be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.

“Secret’s out! I’m performing at the @VictoriasSecret fashion show this year! Can’t wait to be on the runway with these beautiful ladies,” she tweeted.

Other performers at this year’s show include the Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, and Kelsea Ballerini. The show takes place today live in New York City, but it will not air until December 2 on ABC, according to Cosmopolitan.

And during the show itself, fans will see a ton of familiar faces, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, and Stella Maxwell. As the Inquisitr reported, this will be Prinsloo’s first show back since the birth of her two children.

“After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower.”

Be sure to tune in to the Victoria’s Secret show on December 2 on ABC.