Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Welcome First Child Together Via Surrogate

Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA player Dwyane Wade are the proud parents of a brand-new baby that was delivered via a surrogate. The happy couple both announced the great news on Instagram on Thursday, November 8.

The Being Mary Jane star and the Miami Heat shooting guard began dating in 2009 and wed on August 30, 2014. Both had been married before, but Wade is the only one that previously had children — sons Zaire, 16, Zion, 11, and Xavier, 6. Additionally, he raises his 17-year-old nephew, Dahveon.

Union told People that she never wanted kids.

“Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them,” she said.

Since their household was definitely in need of some more estrogen, they were granted with a beautiful little girl.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” wrote Union on Instagram.

The 46-year-old also shared some lyrics to the classic Bill Withers song “Lovely Day,” which includes the lyrics: “Just one look at you, And I know it’s gonna be, A lovely day.”

An accompanying three-picture slideshow taken at the hospital captures some of the glowing parents’ first moments with their new daughter.

The 36-year-old basketball pro — who missed his team’s win against the San Antonio Spurs to be present for his daughter’s birth — shared the same exact caption and pictures on his Instagram page.

The baby’s name has not been disclosed.

In her 2017 memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, Union revealed that she had suffered eight or nine miscarriages in recent years and had spent a large amount of time and money on IVF procedures.

“The first [miscarriage] was the most brutal, because we told people, and we were so excited. You dream of this moment, and those dreams were just crushed,” Union told Dr. Oz on an episode of his show, reported E! News.

Her prior heartache is probably the reason why she didn’t want the world to know that they were expecting via a surrogate until after the baby was actually born.

Union can next be seen in the TV series L.A.’s Finest, which is a spinoff of the Bad Boys film franchise. The drama — which also stars Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, and Duane Martin — is slated to appear on Charter Communications’ Spectrum cable service in 2019.