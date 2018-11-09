Iggy Azalea’s New Instagram Pic Proves That She Can Look Gorgeous In All Types Of Outfits

Singer and model Iggy Azalea knows that she can pull off all types of outfits fashionably and she has been proving that time and again. A quick scroll through her pictures on Instagram reveals that whether Azalea wears skimpy clothes or formal ones, she looks amazing in everything.

The 28-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself where she is featured wearing an elegant floral-white skirt and matching blazer which she teamed with a plain white T-shirt. The smart-casual attire that Azalea wore is designed by the American brand Fashinova. She let her hair down and wore minimal makeup to add more sophistication to her look.

The picture in question garnered 165,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within an hour of going live, and Azalea’s fans praised her for looking amazing in the new outfit. Many of her fans also got very excited to see that Iggy tagged Portland, Oregon, in the location of her picture.

“Come to my party in Portland on Saturday,” one of her fans sent her a heartwarming invitation. “I love you too much, you are a great woman, please come to Mexico, we need you,” another excited fan wrote on Azalea’s picture. Another fan commented that Portland loves Iggy and she is welcome there throughout the year. He also praised her for being so effortlessly beautiful.

“You’re soooo gorgeous and soooo pretty!!! I love youuuuuu.”

Another things which many people noticed about Iggy is that her pink hair — which became quite popular among her fans — was short-lived, and the “Change your life” rapper is back to her natural blonde look.

Apart from looking great in every picture, Iggy is also reportedly very happy these days because she is officially unsigned, per an article by Hot New Hip Hop. According to the report, Iggy was having a tough time being creative with her songs and music videos because of her label, but now she is free to be herself.

The star also celebrated her emancipation on Twitter and said that she feels elated.

“Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one. Now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo!”

The singer added that she won’t be releasing any songs this year, but there will be some treats for her fans next year. Azalea is also currently writing her biography along with her friend David Ritz, who is a “well-known American author famous for writing articles and biographies of artists like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and Nat King Cole,” as earlier reported by the Inquisitr.

“I’m really excited although it will take about a year to complete. I feel like I don’t speak much about that stuff in my songs and it will help my fans understand me on a deep level,” she said of her upcoming book.