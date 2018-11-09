Demi Rose Displays Famous Curves In Black Bra & Three Belts On Instagram

Instagram star Demi Rose has over 7.7 million followers on the platform, and has made a name for herself with her solid social media presence. In her latest snap, she flaunted her famous curves in a black bra and three belts that she positioned on her midriff. The belts had gold buckles, and she wore the same three ones on top of each other. The model also wore her hair in a high, messy bun with dark eyeliner and glossy lips. Her fans responded positively to the unconventional look, with some saying that it’s “My fave pic of you. So beautiful” and “Beautiful Lady fabulous outfit.”

She’s also shared a couple of Instagram stories of Elvis singing, letting him know that she loves him. Earlier this year, there were rumors that Demi was considering a move to the United States in order to pursue acting. Since then, however, there hasn’t been another update. Rose spent the summer in Ibiza, and returned to the UK.

The model began her impressive climb to the top at MySpace, according to Express. She then switched over to Instagram, which is when her followers began numbering in the millions. Demi first became well-known when she briefly dated Tyga after he broke up with Kylie Jenner.

However, Rose has since moved on to dating DJ Chris Martinez from the Martinez Brothers. It was believed that she was going to make the move to LA with Chris, and that they would get a place together.

Meanwhile, the social media star has been staying busy posting new and exciting photos for her fans. Halloween was an especially busy time, when she sported a number of costumes including a Mortal Kombat and a dark angel outfit. She’s also posted some throwback pics of her time in Ibiza, and also shared a photo from the Santorini Islands in Greece.

But being so stunning has its drawbacks, as Demi’s had to deal with unwanted attention from a delivery man who showed up at her house before, according to Birmingham Live.