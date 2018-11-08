Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Wedding Countdown On, Couple Obtains Marriage License

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding could be sooner than we think! The couple reportedly has obtained a marriage license, per a report by Page Six, which means their nuptials could happen within the next few weeks!

Page Six noted that the twosome stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse just last week to obtain their marriage license for their upcoming ceremony.

The Blast reported that the couple will take their license with them to India for their wedding in December, which will be a traditional ceremony. The site reported that Jonas and Chopra will then file the necessary paperwork upon their return to the US to make their union official in both countries.

The couple celebrated their engagement with a traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai over a month ago. Page Six reported that the ceremony took place at Chopra’s residence, where the two dressed in traditional garb. The event was captured by both Chopra and Jonas on their respective Instagram accounts.

The former Quantico actress recently had an extravagant bridal shower which was held at Tiffany and Co.’s Blue Box Cafe. It was at a Tiffany store where Jonas proposed to Chopra after closing down the business to pop the question after two months of dating, presenting the actress with — what else — a Tiffany ring.

“I’ve always had a romantic fascination with Tiffany since I was a kid,” Chopra remarked to People Magazine.

Said the actress of her stunning engagement ring, “It’s just so chic and classy and timeless. So somewhere I’d mentioned it to Nick that I wanted my ring to be a Tiffany ring and I think he remembered, and hence the ring and the relationship with Tiffany. It does play a very special role.”

Chopra also flew to Amsterdam with soon-to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner and a bunch of her closest friends for her bachelorette party. Turner, who appears on Game of Thrones, is engaged to Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas.

The Hindustan Times reported that the couple has narrowed down their search for a wedding location to Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

During the couple’s last visit to India, where they held a blessing ceremony of their engagement for family and friends, Jonas and Chopra looked for a venue in Jodhpur. The HT noted that the couple is looking to have around 200 guests, many of which will include some of their closest friends and family members.

The couple has kept mum on just when and where their wedding will take place.