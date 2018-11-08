‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Sharon’s Confession

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 9, indicate that Sharon (Sharon Case) confesses, according to She Knows Soaps. After she and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) nearly crossed a line, Sharon realizes she must make a change. Plus, with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) continually pressuring her to snoop around for the Fab Four, Sharon worries that Rey can read her, and she realizes she has to put distance between herself and Rey for many reasons.

First of all, Sharon doesn’t want Rey to figure out her part in J.T.’s murder and cover-up. Plus, now that her heart is involved, she’s even more concerned. Then, of course, there’s that pesky little fact that Rey’s wife, Mia (Naomi Gonzalez), exists. According to Y&R spoilers from the Inquisitr, Mia arrives in Genoa City on Monday, November 12.

With all that in mind, Sharon confesses to Rey that she must quit her job at the Genoa City Police Department. Rey doesn’t want her to go because he believes they’re a good team, and that’s precisely why Sharon thinks she must leave; they’re too good a team together, and it simply cannot work out between them because of Rey’s obligation to Mia.

Sharon crosses the line today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/J5SSV4fsex — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Sharon’s house is about to have one less resident because Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) move forward in their relationship. For some reason, after all these months, Mariah wants to move in together immediately. As for Tessa, she’s totally game and wants to spend as much time with Mariah as possible, so they agree to live together.

There’s just one problem: Tessa absolutely refuses to allow Mariah to support her. Tessa vows to split the rent, which means there’s no way for them to get anything bigger than Tessa’s studio apartment. Mariah packs her things, says goodbye to the only home she’s ever known, and rushes headfirst to Tessa’s place.

There may be one thing that Tessa didn’t think through well enough. Apparently, Tessa has bags of cash stashed in her tiny closet, and making room for Mariah in such a small space proves to be outrageously difficult. Plus, with so little space, how will Tessa ever end up being able to hide her humongous stash of cash from her girlfriend? It’s a conundrum, and Tessa must solve it as soon as possible. The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers indicate that Tessa uses the mattress as a hiding place, and that ends up getting her into hot water when Mariah ends up seeing the cash.