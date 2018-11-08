Tamera Mowry-Housley Confirms Niece Alaina Was A Victim Of Thousand Oaks Shooting

Alaina was one of 12 victims of a mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have confirmed that their niece was one of the victims of last night’s mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, USA Today reported.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a joint statement through their representative Chantal Artur. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Alaina, a freshman at Pepperdine University, was one of 12 that were killed late Wednesday night after a gunman opened fire inside the packed bar about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple took to social media this morning in search of their 18-year-old niece.

“Ashley this her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” Tamera, a host of the daytime talk show The Real, responded to a tweet from one of her niece’s suitemates reporting that she was still missing.

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

The suitemate informed Tamera that she had been in contact with her husband Adam and that there was “nothing new to report at the moment,” as well as confirming Alaina was the only one unaccounted for from a group of girls from the residence hall that had been to the bar the previous night.

Adam, a former correspondent for Fox News, was later confirmed on Twitter by LA Times reporter Andrea Castillo to be at Los Robles Regional Medical Center looking for his niece. Her location was still signaled by her Apple Watch and iPhone to be on the dance floor.

@adamhousley arrived at the hospital searching for his niece Alaina. A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor. — Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018

Adam told the LA Times he feared the worst and took to his Facebook to express his grief.

Tamera’s twin sister Tia, who starred with her on Sister, Sister, posted on her Instagram account asking for information.

“Alaina Housley we are praying. We love u!” Tia captioned a photo of her, her sister, and Alaina at Tamera’s wedding. “If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! #borderline.”

Woke up shocked. Please pray. Please pray. I am numb. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 8, 2018

Tamera’s talk show The Real, which she hosts with Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai, issued a statement shortly after the devastating news of Alaina’s death was shared.

“The Real is heartbroken for the victims of the senseless tragedy in Thousand Oaks, which included Alaina Housley,” the statement said.

“We send all our love and our deepest condolences to the Housleys, our family, during this difficult time.”