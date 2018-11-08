Bella Hadid Stuns In Tiny Crop Top Before Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid is gearing up for Thursday night’s big Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show by showing some skin in New York City.

According to a November 8 report by the Daily Mail, Bella Hadid stepped out in NYC on Thursday as she headed to rehearsal for the fashion show. Bella, who will walk the runway with her sister, Gigi Hadid, looked cool, calm, and collected as she prepped for the big night.

Hadid was spotted wearing a tiny black crop top that showed off her killer abs and flat stomach. The supermodel also donned a pair of long black pants — and an oversized black coat — as she was photographed tousling her hair, a smile on her face.

Bella rocked a pair of trendy sunglasses and carried a black bag over her shoulder as she headed into the Victoria’s Secret offices this afternoon. Hadid wore her long dark hair parted to the side, styled in messy waves. She carried her phone in her hand, as well as a pair of white headphones.

This mark the third year in a row that Bella has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which films Thursday night — but won’t air on CBS until December 2.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella Hadid will share the runway with her sister Gigi, friend Kendall Jenner, and other angels such as Adriana Lima; Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo; Candice Swanepoel; Elsa Hosk; Jasmine Tookes; Josephine Skrive;, Lais Ribeiro; Martha Hunt; Romee Strijd; Sara Sampaio; Stella Maxwell; and Taylor Hill.

The musical guests for the show include The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts. All of the aforementioned acts are scheduled to perform at the event, per Harper’s Bazaar.

Although Bella’s boyfriend, pop singer The Weeknd, wasn’t invited to perform at the show this year, he will likely be there to support his girlfriend. The couple were photographed out together in NYC earlier this week.

In addition, the show’s executive producer, Ed Razek, says that fans can expect to see the best Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show yet, starring some of the world’s most beautiful models.

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet. We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models,” the executive producer stated.

Fans can watch Bella Hadid — and the rest of the Victoria’s Secret angels — as the show airs on television next month.