7-Year-Old Fan Tells Dallas Cowboys Owner: ‘We Suck!’

The second grader wanted to let Jerry Jones know his feelings on the team's poor performances this year.

A 7-year-old devotee to the Dallas Cowboys really wants his team to start winning.

Rylan Wood has, like many Cowboys fans over the first half of the season, been struggling to watch the games this year. The team is 3-5 this season, and thoughts of postseason possibilities are starting to fade.

For Rylan, Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans was the last straw. He told his mother he was going to do something about it.

“He told me, ‘If the Cowboys lose, I really want to write a letter,'” Kayla Jimenez, his mother, said, according to reporting from USA Today. And that’s exactly what he did.

Rylan wrote a letter, which his mom posted on Facebook, that addressed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones specifically. It started off sweet enough, as any letter from a 7-year-old can.

“My name is Rylan Wood. I am a 7-year-old 2nd grade student in Mansfield, Texas,” the boy wrote. “My family has been Dallas Cowboys fans since the team was started. I have a lot of Cowboy gear and I have met ‘Zeke, Taco, Jason Witten and two other players who play on other teams.”

But the letter took a decisively bitter tone from that point on, with Rylan refusing to sugarcoat the problem any longer.

7-year-old fed up with Cowboys’ season pens hilarious letter to Jerry Jones https://t.co/3fGAfrClC7 pic.twitter.com/kvXalQibjb — WFAA (@wfaa) November 8, 2018

“You have made my mom very mad because WE SUCK!” Rylan wrote. “Every game day she is yelling at the TV and turns off the game. We are wanting to believe in the boys but its hard.”

He didn’t hold back from there either, writing that other aspects of the Dallas Cowboys organization were better than the team itself, doing his best to be polite in his insults while doing so.

“The cheerleaders are better than the team this year. I do not want to hurt your feelings,” Rylan added.

In her Facebook post, which has now gone viral, Jimenez wrote that a lot of Rylan’s letter was his own thoughts on “America’s Team,” and that she gave minimal input in what he had to say.

“I helped with very little of this,” Jimenez said, although she admitted, “some spelling and some lines were mine…. I’ll let y’all figure out which ones.”

Later, Jimenez explained why she posted her son’s letter online, as it addressed points that most of the Cowboys’ fanbase probably agreed with.

“I laughed and laughed before I posted it,” Jimenez explained. “But he’s saying what everyone is thinking.”