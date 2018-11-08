Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Skimpy Blue Paisley Bikini As Her Vacation In The Maldives Continues

Elizabeth Hurley is always stunning her fans with her amazing bikini body and she has done it again with a new Instagram post. Hurley is confident in her curves and clearly thinks that age is nothing but a number and she inspires her millions of Instagram followers by regularly flaunting what she’s got.

In her latest Instagram post, Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo showing her in a blue, green, and white bikini. The model and swimwear designer tagged it as being from her own collection, and it looks like this is another picture that she has had taken during her luxurious vacation in the Maldives.

Hurley has been sharing plenty of bikini shots during her exquisite vacation to the Maldives. In this case, she is wearing the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Kashmir bathing suit.

Her swimwear site describes the top as being a classic string bikini style and it comes in a blue and green paisley print that ties both behind the neck and the back. The bikini bottoms are also a classic string style that ties on the side and provides a moderate amount of coverage.

In this latest Instagram shot, Hurley seems to be in her resort room and she’s kept things simple but beautiful by wearing her hair down, cascading over her shoulders, along with simple makeup and no jewelry. Liz is giving the camera a slight smile and the suit shows off her amazing abs and cleavage along with her slim hips and legs.

In addition to tagging her swimwear line, Hurley tagged Milaidhoo, which is the small island in the Maldives where she has been staying. The island’s Instagram page describes it as being a “luxury boutique private island” and it is certainly a stunning vacation spot. The star has shared quite a few peeks of the gorgeous island in her recent social media updates and her fans can see why she’s chosen that spot for her current trip.

Liz’s fans all agree that nobody can promote her swimwear line better than she can. Hurley is 53-years-old now, but every tantalizing picture she posts proves that 53 can look positively amazing in a skimpy bikini when it’s someone like Elizabeth.

Yahoo! Lifestyle notes that in some of her recent posts, Hurley has gotten creative in showcasing her bikini pieces. She has even shared some sultry videos where she is dancing or doing something of a striptease to shake up her followers and no matter how she presents these updates to her followers, they go crazy for them.

Ultimately, the model and Austin Powers actress doesn’t need to do much to get her fans buzzing. Nearly every shot Elizabeth Hurley posts is an immediate hit with those who adore her and they rave over how gorgeous and stunning she is.