Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Racy Lingerie Ahead Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her famous curves in a sexy new lingerie photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seemingly getting in the spirit for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City this week.

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a matching white bra and panties set, with a bejeweled corset over top.

The racy outfit showed off Kardashian’s tiny waist, toned legs, and ample cleavage. Kourtney is seen sporting a pair of angel wings as well, as the picture was likely taken when the reality star was gearing up for her big Halloween group costume with her sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

As the Inquisitr detailed, the Kardashian and Jenner girls all dressed up as Victoria’s Secret angels for the spooky holiday, although it wasn’t a stretch for Kendall, who will be strutting the catwalk at the show on Thursday night.

Kourtney is seen posing for the camera in the barely-there lingerie as she dons a full face of make up. She has her long dark hair pulled half up into a ponytail, with the rest being styled in loose waves.

Kardashian reveals in the caption of the photo that she can’t wait for tonight, seemingly hinting that she’ll be in attendance to watch her little sister work it during the show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been very busy lately. The reality star recently joined her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and her famous sisters, Kim and Khloe, on a vacation to Bali with all of their children.

Upon arriving home from Bali, Kourtney and Scott were spotted out on a dinner date at the celebrity hot spot, Nobu, in Malibu — but they weren’t alone. The pair were joined by Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Sources tell People that the dinner was arranged so that the trio could talk about co-parenting — and other issues involving Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, it was a “tense” situation.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” a source told the outlet.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.