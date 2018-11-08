Watch Real Betis Vs. AC Milan UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

In a battle for the top of Group F in the UEFA Europa League, AC Milan travel to Spain to take on group leaders Real Betis on Thursday in Seville.

AC Milan suffered their first loss of the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League two weeks ago, when they hosted Spanish mid-table team Real Betis at the San Siro, as the BBC reported. Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso — who is playing at Real Betis on loan from French champions Paris Saint-Germain — blasted a winner past Milan’s Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the 54th minute. Now, the Italian club will look for an equalizer that would put them past Betis at the top of the Group F table, in a match that will live stream from Seville.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the November 8 Real Betis vs. AC Milan UEFA Europa League Group F contest, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 61,000-seat Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, on Thursday.

Gonzalo Higuain, who is himself on a two-year loan from Juventus, will miss the match for AC Milan due to injury, according to Calcio Mercato.

Giacomo Bonaventura, Davide Calabria, and Lucas Biglia will miss the match for the Italian side as well, according to Goal.com. This leaves a weakened AC Milan side available to coach Gennaro Gattuso, as he tries to get his team the three points that will put them two clear of Betis atop the group.

But a loss by AC Milan — coupled with a win on Thursday by Greek side Olympiacos over Dudelange, a team from Luxembourg that lost all three of its group stage matches so far, per Sky Sports — could leave the Rossoneri looking at an ignominious group stage exit from the Europa League tournament.

Former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina will be in goal for AC Milan on Thursday. Victor Decolongon / Getty Images

To watch the Real Betis vs. AC Milan live stream online from Seville, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision, which will provide commentary in Spanish only, also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Los Verdiblancos vs. Rossoneri showdown live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Real Betis vs. AC Milan game stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the UEFA Europa League Group F game at no charge.

To watch the Real Betis vs. AC Milan UEFA Europa League match-up, the only English-language United States source available will be offered by B/R Live, which carries the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in the Betis home country of Spain, Movistar+ will carry the match. Fans in the away side’s home country can watch live online using Sky Go Italia. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources for the FC BATE Borisov vs. Chelsea UEFA Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.com.