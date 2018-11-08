Ravenel, who is facing sexual assault charges, is breaking his silence to criticize the mother of his kids.

Thomas Ravenel might have been fired from Southern Charm but he is still trying to insert himself into the drama despite fighting off assault charges against the family nanny. The same day that a Charleston judge decided to bind over the case against him for trial, Ravenel lashed out at his ex and the mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis.

Dave Quinn of People Magazine reported that Kathryn Dennis filed a week ago to secure primary custody to protect the children from Ravenel’s current legal situation and his unpredictable behavior.

Dennis’ filing says that instead of caring for the children himself, Ravenel depends “upon the use of full-time nannies.” She also mentioned his current sexual assault case, his arrest, and that the court limited his travel.

The star of Southern Charm also added that against their parenting agreement, Ravenel “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

Lastly, Dennis made mention of Thomas Ravenel’s current partner, suggesting that he uses her as an attack dog to pass on accusations at the mother of Kensie and Saint Ravenel.

But even though Thomas Ravenel did not appear at the latest hearing in his assault case (he will have to appear in court on the 16th of this month), and has largely heeded the advice of his legal team to stay quiet, he has pushed back against Dennis with his own custody demands, according to his counterclaim.

Ravenel suggests that Dennis only wants full custody so that she can have the children film with her and as part of a Southern Charm storyline. He also added that the production company was the “driving force” behind the efforts to gain primary custody.

“[Kathryn Dennis is filing this demand] with the encouragement, condonation and/or express or implied permission of the producers of Southern Charm, for the purpose of providing dramatic material for the next season.”

Ravenel added that this is all an attempt to further Dennis’ “rehabilitated mother” storyline on the show and to create new drama now that he is no longer on the show.

As for the rest of the cast of Southern Charm, they are pleased that Bravo and Haymaker cut ties with Ravenel, and have all thrown their support behind Dennis, per the Inquisitr.

The cast is doing what they can to distance themselves from Ravenel, especially since his most recent arrest.