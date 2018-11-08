Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Flat Tummy In Skin-Tight Camo Outfit

Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Thursday to show off her flat belly and toned abs just seven months after giving birth to her baby daughter, True Thompson.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she was wearing a new look from her Good American clothing line. The outfit included skin-tight camo printed leggings, and a matching crop top.

Khloe wore her long blonde hair up in a messy bun on top of her head — and donned a thick black headband to help to keep it out of her face. She also sported a pair of black Good American slides as she walked through her Calabasas mansion, taking photos of herself in the ensemble.

In the photos and videos shared with the public, Kardashian’s toned abs are on full display, and so is her weight loss following the birth of her baby girl. Over on the Good American Instagram page, Khloe sports the same look in full glam, with her hair pulled up in a half ponytail on top of her head and white sneakers on her feet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s business may be thriving — but her relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, is reportedly on the rocks.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to have a lot of doubts when it comes to her boyfriend, doubts that linger months after he was busted cheating on her with another woman.

“Khloe is skeptical of Tristan at the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that Kardashian doubts “that things will ever be completely, perfectly rectified.”

Recently, Tristan allegedly watched the latest episode of the family’s reality show in horror. He apparently realized just how badly he had hurt his baby mama with his infidelity.

“Tristan is full of regret after seeing how much he hurt not only Khloe but the whole Kardashian family by his actions. After watching the latest episode of KUWTK, Tristan feels pretty horrible about what he put Khloe and her whole family through because of his poor decisions,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Tristan feels like a jerk and feels like he never meant to hurt the ones he loves. He feels bad that he betrayed Khloe’s love and trust, especially during a critical time in their relationship, just as she was about to give birth to his baby,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.