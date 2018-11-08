Patrisha Organo, Philippine Airlines Flight Attendant, Breastfeeds Passenger’s Hungry Infant

Organo, who is a mom to a six-month-old of her own, said that the despondent passenger told her she'd run out of formula and her own breast milk.

A Philippine Airlines flight attendant is receiving praise from all across the internet, and from her superiors, for breastfeeding a passenger’s hungry infant after the passenger ran out of formula, CBS News is reporting.

Patrisha Organo is herself the mother of a six-month-old daughter, so she knows what it’s like when a baby is crying inconsolably. So when she heard a baby making what she describes on Facebook as “a cry that will make you want to do anything to help,” she leaped into action.

When Organa reached the source of the sound, she found not just the fussy baby, but also a stressed-out and crying mother. The mother explained that she had run out of formula, and hadn’t brought along any breast milk of her own. Organo, who is herself nursing her own infant when she’s not at work, says that she knew what she had to do.

“I felt a pinch in my heart. There’s no formula milk onboard. I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s my own milk. And so I offered.”

The timing couldn’t have been better. Organo was on a “test flight,” wherein her superiors would evaluate her performance for a possible promotion. One such manager, whom Organo identified as Sheryl Villaflor, line administator, helped Organo, mom, and baby to a private part of the aircraft. There, Organo could breastfeed the baby in private. Organo said that the baby was ravenously hungry, and ate her fill.

“I saw the relief on her mother’s eyes. I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep. I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me… Thank you, Lord for the gift of mother’s milk.”

As it turns out, that act of kindness not only helped a hungry baby and her stressed-out mother, it also helped Organo advance in her career. According to CTV News, once the flight landed Organo learned that she had passed her evaluation with flying colors, and was promoted to cabin crew evaluator.

This is not the first time that a breastfeeding woman has received praise for coming to the aid of a stranger’s baby. As the Sun reported back in August, Argentine police officer Celeste Ayala was working at a hospital one night when a “malnourished and dirty” baby was brought in. With hospital staff apparently “too busy” to do anything about the half-starved infant, Ayala asked for — and received — permission to breast-feed the baby herself.

She received worldwide praise for her actions.