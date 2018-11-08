Meg Ryan Confirms Engagement To John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp is ready to walk down to the aisle for the fourth time!

After a ton of speculation, Meg Ryan has finally confirmed that she is in fact engaged to rock legend John Mellencamp. In an Instagram post from earlier today, Meg shared an illustration that appears to have been doodled on a napkin. Ryan and Mellencamp are holding hands in the photo and in his other hand, Mellencamp fittingly holds a guitar. The caption of the photo was simple and to the point.

“ENGAGED!” the actress wrote.

So far, the image has received a ton of attention from Ryan’s followers with over 4,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments in less than an hour of posting. Many fans were quick to comment on the photo to congratulate the famous duo on their upcoming nuptials while countless others expressed their love for the pair.

According to Page Six, Ryan and Mellencamp have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2011. The pair called it quits in 2014 after three years of dating but later reconciled and began dating again in 2017. This will be the fourth marriage for Mellencamp who was previously married to Elaine Irwin, Victoria Granucci, and Priscilla Esterline. Of course, he’s also the father of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Jo Mellencamp as well. In addition to Teddi, John has four other children.

And this isn’t Ryan’s first trip down the aisle, either. Meg was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid from 1991-2001 and the pair shares one child, Jack Quaid, together. Ryan also adopted a daughter on her own, Daisy True Ryan, who is 14-years-old.

Rumors of a potential wedding were running rampant earlier this week when the 56-year-old was spotted walking around New York City with a ring on that finger. And though Ryan has told her fans the good news, John Mellencamp has yet to confirm the news on his own Instagram page. However, he did share a post earlier on his account, saying that he was thrilled to be playing in Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw on January 12, 2019.

Teddi Mellencamp has yet to share a post on her actual Instagram page about her father’s upcoming wedding, but she did share a photo of Meg Ryan’s Instagram post on her Instagram story. Teddi didn’t add any captions to the post but she did include a heart with it.

No word yet on where or when the couple will make things official.