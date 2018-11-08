Alexis Ren Flaunts Curves In Lingerie, Talks About ‘Feeling Really Grateful’

Season 27 Dancing with the Stars contestant Alexis Ren is feeling on top of the world these days and Thursday she took to Instagram to share that feeling with her followers. Ren and her partner Alan Bersten have officially made the DWTS semifinals and they’re navigating a blossoming romance according to some updates they’ve recently shared with fans. It seems that Alexis has plenty to feel great about these days and it looks like her Instagram followers are happy for her.

In Alexis Ren’s latest pair of photos posted to Instagram, she is wearing what appears to be a black lingerie set or black bikini. As Ren’s social media followers know, Alexis isn’t shy about sharing revealing shots that showcase her figure in bikinis and in lingerie, and she didn’t tag the brand she was wearing in this one so it’s a little tricky to tell exactly what it is.

Both pictures show Alexis wearing a black bra and high-cut black panties and Ren is posing in front of a window as she shares a sultry look with the camera. The bikini-style top flaunts the Dancing with the Stars contestant’s cleavage and the skimpy bottoms show off her taut abs, slim hips, and long legs.

Alexis is wearing a couple of rings on one hand and a thin, delicate necklace, and her long dark hair is pulled back away from her face. Ren has quite a few tattoos, and a couple of them are visible in these shots.

The DWTS star kept the caption simple in this post, simply noting that she was feeling very grateful as she got going with her day. Ren has nearly 13 million Instagram followers at this point, and nearly 300,000 of them liked the post in less than 25 minutes.

Alexis quickly received almost 2,000 comments on the post, with followers noting how perfect her body looked and how gorgeous she is. This look appears to be quite similar to another post she shared in June, but Ren does wear this type of ensemble quite regularly and her fans never tire of the sexy, sultry looks she shares.

What has Ren feeling so grateful this morning? She didn’t share details, but Dancing with the Stars fans can’t help but wonder if her gratitude has anything to do with her dance partner Alan Bersten.

On Wednesday, Alexis posted a rather cryptic statement via Twitter that hinted that maybe the romance wasn’t proceeding all that smoothly with Alan. Us Weekly notes that the post was referencing lyrics from the song “Water” by Bishop Briggs, and it did have her social media followers wondering just what she meant by it.

Plenty of Dancing with the Stars fans are loving the idea of Alan and Alexis taking their relationship into the real world romantically, while some others wonder if this is just a showmance developed to generate buzz and votes. Either way, DWTS fans will be seeing more of Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten heading into the coming week and it looks like she’s feeling great about what lies ahead.