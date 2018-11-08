Suspected Thousand Oaks Gunman Ian David Long Was ‘Kind Of Weird’ And ‘Always By Himself,’ Per Former Roommate

In an interview with the 'New York Post,' Blake Winnett also described Long as a young man who was 'lazy' and 'mean' during their time together as roommates.

A man who claims he roomed twice with suspected Thousand Oaks, California, gunman Ian David Long shared his memories of his former roommate in a new interview, describing him as someone who often kept to himself while displaying unusual behaviors during the times they lived in the same house.

Speaking to the New York Post, 35-year-old Blake Winnett said that he and Long were roommates around 2012 and 2014 in Simi Valley and the Los Angeles neighborhood of Reseda. While Winnett said that Long was studying at a college in Northridge when they were roommates, he admitted that he was only aware of the alleged mass shooter’s U.S. Marine Corps background, but no longer remembered where he was studying or what course he was taking.

According to Winnett, he found it difficult to connect with Long, whom he described to the New York Post as “kind of weird.”

“He always locked himself in his room, he was always by himself. I didn’t really know him very well.”

Although Blake Winnett acknowledged that he had no recollection of Ian David Long being physically violent with other people, he told the New York Post that he was a “mean” type who frequently went to the gym and “[tried] to learn dance moves” during his free time.

“He would close the garage and be playing music and dancing in there, like sweating. I would open the garage and would be like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Winnett also claimed that Long had other issues as a roommate, as the suspected Thousand Oaks gunman supposedly refused to pitch in when it came to household chores, and even told someone that it wasn’t “[his] f**king job” to take out the trash after he was asked to do so.

Thousand Oaks bar murderer was known to law enforcement https://t.co/aPHAhVsdzT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 8, 2018

In conclusion, Winnett admitted that he hadn’t spoken to Long in years and that he has no idea what might have motivated him to allegedly open fire at Thousand Oaks’ Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday night.

“People can change. I just don’t know why I can’t see really any information on why he would do something like that. That’s crazy. I’m blown away,” said Winnett.

As recapped by CNN, Ian David Long was a 28-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was on active duty from August 2008 to March 2013 and had previously served in Afghanistan. Long had a number of legal issues prior to the Thousand Oaks shooting, and was allegedly “irate and acting irrationally” when law enforcement officials responded to a disturbance at his home in April. Reports from a crisis team that attended to Long during the incident suggested that he might have been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

As of this writing, at least 12 people, including the gunman, are believed to have died in the shooting.