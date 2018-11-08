Phyllis Logan breaks the news that one character won't return for the 'Downton Abbey' movie.

Phyllis Logan, who has been with the cast of Downton Abbey since day one, says that the shooting of the Downton movie is almost wrapped up, and it even has a release date. Logan appeared on the chat show Loose Women to say that the movie is “coming along nicely,” but she played it close to the vest when talking about the storyline of the movie.

But one rumor she is willing to debunk refers to a popular cast member who will not be returning in any capacity, says Digital Spy. Logan says that she’s sorry to say that Dan Stephens, who played Cousin Matthew Crawley, will not be back in any form, even as a flashback, because he’s really dead, and it wasn’t just a bad dream.

“He comes back as the ghost of Christmas past,” she joked before the panel suggested he could do a Dallas and appear in the shower. She added, “It was all a horrible nightmare. No, sadly, he’s still dead.”

Logan added that the film begins two years after we last saw the Crawley family all together for the series finale, but would only share that she personally has wrapped filming her scenes and general filming will end soon.

The Irish Examiner reported that Logan played Mrs. Hughes from 2010 to 2015, and she said it was a “joy” to return to the set and to work with her friends.

Logan said that she had gotten the chance to see some of the cast over the years, but returning to the movie set was the first time she got to see everyone (almost everyone) in one place.

“The corset I could have done without, but it was so lovely hooking up with all the old gang. It really was. We had sort of seen each other, quite a few of us, over the years. We try to have a Downton Abbey reunion maybe every November, December time, we try, and whoever can come, comes. So we had seen each other here and there.”

But Logan says that returning to Highclere Castle to see everyone dressed once again as their characters was really something special.

“But to be back on the set, to be up there at the castle, it was just amazing.”

The movie will continue the story, created by Julian Fellowes, of the Crawley family and their staff as the ’20s come to an end, and a new era is beginning for the country and, of course, the family.