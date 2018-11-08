Olivia Culpo Flaunts Abs In Fun New Photo With Her Sister

Olivia Culpo has been all about her family lately, and her latest social media post shows the sweet relationship she has with her sister Aurora.

On Thursday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of herself and her sister Aurora Culpo as they celebrated her collaboration with Express.

In the photo, Olivia wears an all-black ensemble and beams a smile as she pops champagne and confetti falls from the ceiling. Culpo is seen wearing a pair of black leather pants and a matching crop top, which shows off her toned abs.

The former Miss Universe dons a black jacket over the outfit and completes the look by sporting a pair of large hoop earrings and white polish on her nails. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s dark hair is pulled back into a high, tight ponytail on top of her head, and she glows by wearing a full face of makeup, which includes a light berry lip color.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s sister Aurora also shows off her midsection by rocking a black leather skirt and a long-sleeved white crop top. Her long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled straight as she smiles at her sister with a drink in her hand.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Danny Amendola have recently split. The model and the NFL star are said to be handling the breakup in different ways.

While Olivia has been spending a ton of time with her family, including her siblings and her nephew, Danny has been hanging with his buddies on the beach.

Amendola was spotted hitting the beach with his friends this week. The football player rocked a black T-shirt, dark shorts, and white-and-orange Nike sneakers.

The pair split last month after Danny was photographed getting cozy with Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach while Olivia was busy shooting for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in Australia.

The model seemingly pulled the plug on the relationship upon seeing the photos of her man with another woman, and sources claim that she was “humiliated” by the situation.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” a source told Radar Online.

Fans can keep up with Olivia Culpo on social media to see what her next project will be.