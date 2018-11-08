Trump Reportedly Considering Chris Christie For Attorney General

New Jersey's former governor would potentially replace Jeff Sessions, who resigned earlier this week at the request of President Trump.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Jeff Sessions as attorney general, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Christie is one of several candidates allegedly on the list to replace Sessions, who, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, was forced out as the United States’ chief law enforcement officer by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The news came after Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives as a result of Tuesday’s midterm elections. The president did not immediately name a replacement, instead promoting Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, as acting attorney general, whom Trump said will “serve our Country well,” via Twitter.

According to CBS News, other names on the list for consideration include Rudy Giuliani, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Attorney General William Barr — who served under President George H.W. Bush. The list is “likely to grow” over the course of the next few days, CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reported.

Christie is a longtime ally of President Trump. In 2016, Christie dropped out of the running for the Republican presidential primary — and endorsed Trump for the remainder of the presidential campaign. He then oversaw the transition process before President Trump took office.

A proud & important day for so many families in America as @POTUS signs national emergency to deal w/opioid epidemic. Great job Mr President pic.twitter.com/VZQfyY9ILL — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 26, 2017

Christie served as the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey from 2002-2008, and has made his interest in the job of attorney general known, USA Today reported. During an interview with Fox News last year, he noted that he would have “likely” resigned from his position as governor if the president originally offered him the position.

As noted by Mediaite, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made the case for Chris Christie to take over as attorney general on Wednesday night, listing several reasons why he would be a great fit — including his experience in the “media fire,” and the “similar” temperament that he and President Trump share.

U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova, who told Fox News on Wednesday night that he was advising the president on a replacement, had similar feelings.

“Chris Christie would be fine. He’s experienced, he’s smart, he’s intelligent. He would have the full confidence of the president of the United States, which to me, was what was missing from the relationship with Jeff Sessions,” diGenova said on The Ingraham Angle. “The president is entitled to have a full-time attorney general and Christie would fulfill that role very nicely.”

Joseph diGenova on who could replace AG Sessions: "@ChrisChristie would have the full confidence of @POTUS, which is to me, what was missing from the relationship with Jeff Sessions." @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/SfA26v0ock pic.twitter.com/bpks6Ml1rX — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 8, 2018

As of now, there are no indications as to when Trump intends to nominate a candidate for the position, CNN reported. Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, Whitaker can serve in his acting position for 210 days.

“There are many people in contention for that position just because there are many qualified people who would like to do it,” Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said to reporters assembled at the White House on Thursday.