‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Rey Begins J.T.’s Murder Investigation!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, November 8 brings Nick and Phyllis nailing down their situation while Sharon and Rey almost cross a line before he makes a huge announcement. Plus, Mariah asks Tessa to take things to the next level.

The crime scene was blocked off at Chancellor Park, but nobody could get the details about why. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tried, but Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) remained mum. Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tried to find out more details, but they didn’t have any luck. Later at the park, Vikki lets Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know that the repair crew found J.T.’s watch.

In the parking lot, Rey scared Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) by coming up beside her parked car. Then, he asked her lots of questions about everything to do with the park and the sculpture. Nikki tried to wrestle some details from Rey, but once again, he refused to discuss it. For a moment at GCPD, Sharon (Sharon Case) thought she saw Nikki being booked, but it turned out to be a look alike. Nikki called Sharon and told her to get any information she could from Rey, and Sharon didn’t like the idea, but they’re all stuck in the J.T. mess together. Rey did tell Sharon they had a significant break in the case, and Sharon lied and said that was great news.

Sharon crosses the line today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/J5SSV4fsex — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 8, 2018

Later at Crimson Lights, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis shocked Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) by having coffee there. They discussed their status, and Nick assured Phyllis that she wasn’t his revenge on Sharon. He even asked her out for dinner. When Sharon arrived, she confronted her ex and Phyllis, but Phyllis shot back with a comment about everybody having dirt under their fingernails. When Phyllis and Nick left, Rey let Nick know there was nothing more to be said.

Upstairs in Rey’s apartment, Sharon and Rey talked about the confrontation, and he said he couldn’t see how somebody could just walk away from a promise to love forever. They discussed relationships more, and Sharon called Rey a romantic. They nearly shared a kiss, but Rey caught himself and backed away. Then he got a phone call.

Mariah talked with Esther (Kate Linder) about the possibility of the Esther doing a segment on Mariah’s show about life and times with Mrs. C. Mariah wasn’t too enthused. Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) kissed, and Mariah asked Tessa to live together. Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr show that things get dicey real quick after Mariah and Tessa start living together.

Finally, Rey shocked the women by holding a press conference and announcing that J.T.’s case had turned into a murder investigation.