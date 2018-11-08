Tamera Mowry-Housley Worried About Missing Niece In Aftermath Of Thousand Oaks Shooting

In the wake of 12 people being fatally shot, with many more injured, in a California bar on Wednesday night, Tamera Mowry-Housley has found herself in a frantic search for her missing niece, according to a report from E! News.

The co-host of The Real took to social media to make the announcement that her niece Alaina Housley had been missing since news of the shooting broke, hoping that there may be a chance one of her followers could assist in the search. A woman who only provided the first name Ashley, the college roommate of Alaina, took to Twitter herself in an effort to find her friend, posting Alaina’s photo with the caption, “My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything.”

The caption also included the hashtag “Borderline,” the name of the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks where the shooting took place. Mowry-Housley reached out to Ashley by tweeting at the young woman, “Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?”

The Sister-Sister alum continued the conversation, asking, “Was she one of the girls who fled the scene? Do you know what hospitals she could be at?”

Ashley responded by saying, “I’ve been in contact with Adam, unfortunately there’s nothing new to report at the moment.” The Adam Ashley is referencing is Mowry-Housley’s husband Adam Housley.

The host then wrote, “Ok. Thank you. Is she the only one unaccounted for?”

Ashley replied with, “Yes, all the other girls are safe.”

Adam also took to Twitter to seek support during a difficult time for his family, writing, “Please pray if you believe….pray.” When one of the former Fox News correspondent’s followers asked what was troubling him, Adam replied, “My niece. A beautiful soul.”

Based on a tweet by Los Angeles Times reporter Andrea Castillo, it appears that Adam arrived at Los Robles Regional Medical Center soon after the incident as he searched for his niece.

Castillo tweeted, “A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.”

Based on Castillo’s tweets, the report discerned that “Housley explained his niece’s suitemates had jumped through a broken window to escape and are now in a hospital with glass injuries. “