Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Assets, Wows In Curve-Hugging Red Carpet Outfit

Russian Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko hit up the red carpet this week for a fashion-related event and she donned a jaw-dropping look that got everybody buzzing. Kvitko shared a few tidbits via her Instagram page about the outing and some media outlets shared some scoop as well.

A few days ago, Anastasiya Kvitko revealed that she was headed to New York City, but she didn’t share details regarding what she had planned. On Wednesday, she posted a couple of photos to her Instagram page from her red carpet walk at the PrettyLittleThing event featuring Hailey Baldwin and it looks like she had a great time.

Kvitko carried a Fendi bag and wore thigh-high Fendi boots. Anastasiya also wore a silver watch and some bracelets and wore her long, dark hair down in loose waves. The dress that the Instagram model wore definitely had jaws dropping as she attended the PrettyLittleThing event.

Anastasiya’s dress was a long-sleeved light-brown suede short dress that hugged all of the model’s curves. It had a plunging neckline that showed off Kvitko’s infamous cleavage, and it was quite form-fitting to also showcase the model’s curvy derriere.

The dress had some lace-up detailing at the waist and was short enough to end just above the top of her Fendi boots. Of course, Kvitko knew how to strike just the right pose on the red carpet, arching her back ever-so-slightly to ensure her bosom and booty were especially prominent.

The Daily Mail notes that this was the launch of Hailey Baldwin’s apparel line with PrettyLittleThing and the event was held at Catch in West Hollywood. Baldwin looked stunning in a glittery blazer and matching pants, but she did attend solo sans Justin Bieber. Baldwin looked gorgeous as she went braless and without a shirt under her blazer, wearing her hair swept back into a slick bun and silver patent heels.

Other notable personalities in attendance included Larsa Pippen, the estranged wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen, as well as actress Bai Ling, Karrueche Tran, and numerous models. Teen Vogue notes that the new clothing collection has generated quite a bit of buzz, both for its affordable prices and the availability of regular and plus-sized pieces.

What’s next for Russian Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko? She is living in Los Angeles these days and the buzz is that she’s hoping to break into the modeling industry there. She’s built a following of 9 million followers on Instagram, and they seemed to love this latest look of hers.