Jim Carrey Celebrates Beto O’Rourke As A ‘Budding Mr. Smith’ In New Artwork

Jim Carrey is praising the Democratic Party’s success in the 2018 midterm elections, particularly singling out Beto O’Rourke as an upcoming star in the party.

According to the Huffington Post, the artist, actor, and comedian has been creating politically-charged art for months leading up to the elections. Now that the midterms are over, Carrey shows no signs of stopping, posting his art to Twitter. His mission appears to be to criticize the White House, and to celebrate the people “restoring the balance” in Washington D.C.

Beto O’Rourke faced a tough challenge for the Senate, going up against incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Texas — and ultimately losing his bid for the seat by about 2.5 percent. O’Rourke fought an uphill battle, but despite that, he raised an impressive $70 million for his campaign.

Though he didn’t manage to oust the senator, the candidate did fire up voters in Texas and across the country. Many Democrats were inspired by his progressive, hopeful message of Texas becoming a state that can lead the nation in immigration, education, health care, and criminal justice reform. Those inspired by his message include Jim Carrey, who sees a rising star in the 46-year-old Democrat.

Comparing O’Rourke to the titular character of the 1939 film Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, Carrey praised the Democrat, saying that a “star was born” during the election.

“My congratulations to the record numbers of women who rose to the challenge of restoring the balance. Also last night a Star was born: Beto O’Rourke: a smart and decent guy who very nearly turned Texas blue,” Carrey wrote. “There are great things in store for this budding Mr. Smith,” Carrey continued.

Carrey also posted a piece of art saying that he voted in the midterm elections for the values of inclusion, integrity, and love — and for a “White House free of thugs.”

“I voted for compassion, inclusion, integrity, love, science, rule of law and schools free from assault rifles,” he wrote, “I voted to honor women. For an end to corruption, cowardice and greed. For a White House free of thugs. I voted for human decency and American dignity. DID YOU?”

Carrey also feted the women who ran for office in the 2018 midterms. According to the latest data, the elections were some of the most diverse in history, with over 100 women winning House races, 35 of them newly-elected. The election also saw the first Native American women elected to Congress, the first Muslim woman elected to Congress, and the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States.