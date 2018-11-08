Kristin Cavallari Goes Topless In Racy New Instagram Photo

Kristin Cavallari stripped down to show off her new jewelry collection this week. The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star went topless on social media to highlight the jewelry and got a lot of attention while doing so.

According to a Nov. 8 report by TMZ, Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a photo of herself topless. The reality star is seen wearing nothing but a pair of black, lacy, high-waisted underwear.

Kristin shows off her ample cleavage as she covers her bare chest with a barely-there, white fringed blanket. Cavallari shows off rings, necklaces, and large hoop earrings in the photo, which was taken on a balcony during a sunny day.

In a second shot, Kristin is seen leaning against the railing of the balcony, still topless, and showing off her backside, as well as the jewelry around her neck, which falls down her bare back.

Cavallari’s blonde hair is pulled back into a messy bun for the photos, as her bangs hang down in tendrils that frame her famous face as she gazes out over a desert landscape and a swimming pool for the sexy snapshots, that will likely be posted on the website of her jewelry company Uncommon James.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kristin Cavallari stars in her own reality TV series on E! titled Very Cavallari. On the show, Kristen showcases herself as she runs her business, parents her children, and cultivates her marriage to retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

However, some of Cavallari’s former friends are getting back together to reboot her former reality show The Hills. Former stars of the series, including Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, and Brody Jenner, have all joined the show, which is being branded as The Hills: New Beginnings by MTV.

In addition, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son Brandon Lee is also set to join the cast for the reality show, which will showcase the group’s lives as 30-something adults living in L.A. as they try to navigate life, careers, parenthood, and the drama that always seems to find them along the way.

Sadly, Kristin Cavallari will not be able to rejoin the show as she’s already got a good thing going over on E! In addition, The Hills’ former leading lady, Lauren Conrad, will also not appear on the reboot, as she’s moved on from her reality TV days and is now designing her own clothing line, which can be found at Kohls.