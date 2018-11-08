Parker shows that even when it comes to mouse ears, she wears it best

Sarah Jessica Parker has long been a style icon, but the lady proved last night that she could even make Mickey Mouse ears look good. She donned a pair — with a bit of lace embellishment — for the formal opening of the Disney Exhibition in New York City.

The Daily Mail reports that the Sex and the City star had her very own mouse ears created, complete with a veil, to celebrate the Disney icon’s 90th anniversary. While Mickey and Minnie always wear red, white, and black as their classic look, the fashionista mixed things up with a white blouse, a red full skirt, and sparkling red shoes. Sarah Jessica Parker accessorized with black fishnet stockings to toast Disney on the red carpet for the gala opening.

The star-studded event was well-attended, and the show itself is being billed as “an immersive, pop-up art exhibition inspired by Mickey’s status as a true original’ and his global impact on popular culture and art.”

Mickey: The True Original Exhibition opens to the public today, and runs through February 10th of next year. Tickets are $38, and the sixteen thousand square foot exhibition is being held at 60 Tenth Avenue.

Fans of Sarah Jessica Parker had hoped to see her eight-year-old twin girls — Tabitha and Marion Loretta — at the Disney opening, but she seems to have attended the Disney fete all by herself. Parker’s fraternal twin children — their father being actor Matthew Broderick — made a rare appearance at the gala for the New York City Ballet back in the spring. The event was part of a girls day with their famous mom, who has long been a big supporter of the New York City Ballet.

Though Tabitha and Marion Loretta were dressed similarly, they each expressed themselves with their own individual style. Parker says that even though they are twins, they are decidedly two individuals.

“They have different interests. They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her.’ Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”

Sarah Jessica Parker can be seen around New York City with her children, often individually. The family rarely makes public appearances altogether, an especially reclusive figure being Parker’s teen son, James Wilkie.

Just last year, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha, Marion Loretta, and James Wilkie all appeared together on the red carpet for the opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway. The family walked the red carpet together, and also attended the after party.