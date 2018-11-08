Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Step Out In London For Relaxing Breakfast Date

Even though they’re used to the glitzy life of Hollywood, that doesn’t mean Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can’t appreciate a nice meal from a regular cafe like the rest of the common mortals! The two lovebirds were spotted out and about in London on Thursday, where they headed to a local restaurant to enjoy a delicious fry up just like any normal couple would.

Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, who tied the knot in September, were seen tucking into the typical British breakfast consisting of fried delicacies at the unassuming Rose Café in Hampstead, North London, as their security guards stood nearby to keep a watchful eye on the two A-listers.

The power couple sat by the window and didn’t make a strong attempt to remain anonymous as they cheerfully chatted and sipped on their hot beverages, according to the Daily Mail. Model Hailey kept things cool by sporting a red hoodie and an oversized leather jacket while her blonde locks were tied in a sleek bun and her makeup was kept to a minimum. Justin too was donning a casual look, with his newly shaved hairstyle and a green sweatshirt. A fellow diner told the Daily Mail the two were extremely affectionate toward each other during their breakfast date.

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted out in London, UK today. (November 8) pic.twitter.com/sQ3vZZ76Y7 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) November 8, 2018

“Justin Bieber was just sitting there with his wife having their breakfast. They were having a chat and seemed to be having a good time,” the customer said.

“His security guard was with him for quite a long time, he had a big security guard with him. They were having coffee together and it looked like a fry up. It was sweet, they were being very affectionate and having fun – good vibes,” they added.

The owner of the café, Mr. Huseyin, also confirmed that Bieber’s staff called half an hour in advance to let them know that the famous couple would be stopping by at around 8 a.m. The pop star was the first to arrive, with his wife coming in a few minutes later, followed by the whole of the security team before they decided to take a seat by the window.

“It was a huge surprise to see Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey come in for breakfast – although I didn’t initially recognize them. She ordered the breakfast. They had a tea and a coffee after having their breakfast,” Mr. Huseyin revealed.

“At first I thought they were normal customers. I spoke to them and he asked me ‘what is the best thing on the menu?’ and I told him it was all good. They were quiet people, not like singers or celebrities. He was polite and seemed very happy,” he added.